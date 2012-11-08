COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,933.0400 05/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,008.1400 03/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,964.5200 02/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,074.7400 01/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,237.2000 31/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,981.4200 30/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,153.3300 29/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,196.5100 27/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,125.7400 26/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,084.9000 25/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,913.8400 24/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,913.8400 23/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,848.6300 22/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,291.0000 20/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,328.7300 19/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,316.5200 18/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,155.9400 17/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,152.7800 16/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,080.2900 15/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,992.2000 13/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,063.6800 12/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,125.8700 11/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,996.1700 10/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,013.3200 09/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,963.4700 08/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,696.4600 06/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,689.0000 05/10 3,019.2000 05/10 2,601.6400 04/10 3,019.2000 05/10 2,641.4300 03/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,235.8200 02/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,235.8200 01/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,420.5000 29/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,360.6100 28/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,144.3200 27/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,038.2600 26/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,192.3100 25/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,130.1100 24/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,122.5700 22/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,195.7200 21/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,243.4800 20/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,155.0800 19/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,136.0400 18/09 3,172.5000 21/09 2,946.4300 17/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,255.7000 15/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,481.2400 14/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,221.2400 13/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,187.3400 12/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,342.4800 11/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,146.0900 10/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,188.1700 08/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,171.0000 07/09 3,156.9000 07/09 2,947.0500 06/09 3,156.9000 07/09 2,961.4300 05/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,096.5500 04/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,132.0200 03/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,393.6800 01/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,301.2000 31/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,175.7400 30/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,262.0100 29/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,249.5700 28/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,244.1700 27/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,219.7500 25/08 3,156.9000 07/09 2,939.2100 23/08 3,100.7800 24/08 2,974.5500 22/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,006.9800 21/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,300.0800 20/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,301.5000 18/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,276.4300 17/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,192.0700 16/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 15/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 14/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,083.8900 13/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,242.6900 11/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,237.6600 10/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,161.4600 09/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,988.4400 08/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,892.0600 07/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,039.5500 06/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,174.7600 04/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,177.8400 03/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,176.5700 02/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,315.0000 01/08 3,134.6000 10/08 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)