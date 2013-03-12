(In March 11 item, corrects cash balance number for March 6 in headline and table to 2.44 trln rupees from 2.57 trln rupees after RBI corrects) COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,440.4600 06/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,489.7900 05/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,680.6600 04/03 2,790.3000 08/03 3,049.9900 02/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,965.4700 01/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,943.3600 28/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,953.1600 27/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,911.5700 26/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,967.1800 25/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,942.3100 23/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,963.5900 22/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,595.8600 21/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,762.7600 20/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,861.9200 19/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,841.0000 18/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0900 16/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,873.1400 15/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,732.6200 14/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0700 13/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,816.2200 12/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,740.2900 11/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,856.6800 09/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,840.6500 08/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,895.9900 07/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,619.0300 06/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,697.7400 05/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,856.9700 04/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,257.0900 02/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,203.7400 01/02 2,946.5000 08/02 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)