PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-wk high on weaker dollar, geopolitical worries

* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,255.51 per ounce at 0334 GMT, while U.S. gold f