Dec 18 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,237.5400 14/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,437.7000 13/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,111.6400 12/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,113.6000 11/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,144.9400 10/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,079.0300 09/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,126.6500 07/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,192.1800 06/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,135.6700 05/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,107.7600 04/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,119.3800 03/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,170.7400 02/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,282.9400 30/11 3,085.7000 13/12 3,278.3000 29/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,267.1700 28/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,264.2200 27/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,152.1500 26/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,156.7200 25/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,198.6800 23/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,139.7500 22/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,115.0700 21/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,094.0300 20/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,093.3100 19/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,104.8900 18/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,238.7300 16/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,142.3200 15/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,141.4600 14/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,040.8500 13/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,047.1100 12/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,057.3600 11/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,150.5400 09/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,169.6600 08/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,092.3600 07/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,039.6700 06/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,139.5500 05/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,380.7100 04/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,402.4600 02/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,354.9500 01/11 3,082.3000 01/11 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)