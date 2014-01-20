Jan 20 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,142.6400 15/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,243.2700 14/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,247.5500 13/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,201.4100 11/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,205.2700 10/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,154.9500 09/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,136.1100 08/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,118.1000 07/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,100.0600 06/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,133.4300 04/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,121.3400 03/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,156.7700 02/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,205.1600 01/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,301.1500 31/12 3,119.4100 10/01 3,158.8200 30/12 3,119.4100 10/01 3,345.7700 28/12 3,119.4100 10/01 3,236.5500 27/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,119.9910 26/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,129.5400 25/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,129.5400 24/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,103.6000 23/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,167.3500 21/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,133.1000 20/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,104.7100 19/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,137.1300 18/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,178.4800 17/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,159.3800 16/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,237.5400 14/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,437.7000 13/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,111.6400 12/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,113.6000 11/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,144.9400 10/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,079.0300 09/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,126.6500 07/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,192.1800 06/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,135.6700 05/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,107.7600 04/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,119.3800 03/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,170.7400 02/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,282.9400 30/11 3,085.7000 13/12 3,278.3000 29/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,267.1700 28/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,264.2200 27/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,152.1500 26/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,156.7200 25/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,198.6800 23/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,139.7500 22/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,115.0700 21/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,094.0300 20/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,093.3100 19/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,104.8900 18/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,238.7300 16/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,142.3200 15/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,141.4600 14/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,040.8500 13/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,047.1100 12/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,057.3600 11/11 3,061.1000 15/11 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)