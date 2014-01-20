BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Jan 20 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,142.6400 15/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,243.2700 14/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,247.5500 13/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,201.4100 11/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,205.2700 10/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,154.9500 09/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,136.1100 08/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,118.1000 07/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,100.0600 06/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,133.4300 04/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,121.3400 03/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,156.7700 02/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,205.1600 01/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,301.1500 31/12 3,119.4100 10/01 3,158.8200 30/12 3,119.4100 10/01 3,345.7700 28/12 3,119.4100 10/01 3,236.5500 27/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,119.9910 26/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,129.5400 25/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,129.5400 24/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,103.6000 23/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,167.3500 21/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,133.1000 20/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,104.7100 19/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,137.1300 18/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,178.4800 17/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,159.3800 16/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,237.5400 14/12 3,093.1000 27/12 3,437.7000 13/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,111.6400 12/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,113.6000 11/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,144.9400 10/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,079.0300 09/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,126.6500 07/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,192.1800 06/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,135.6700 05/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,107.7600 04/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,119.3800 03/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,170.7400 02/12 3,085.7000 13/12 3,282.9400 30/11 3,085.7000 13/12 3,278.3000 29/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,267.1700 28/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,264.2200 27/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,152.1500 26/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,156.7200 25/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,198.6800 23/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,139.7500 22/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,115.0700 21/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,094.0300 20/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,093.3100 19/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,104.8900 18/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,238.7300 16/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,142.3200 15/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,141.4600 14/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,040.8500 13/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,047.1100 12/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,057.3600 11/11 3,061.1000 15/11 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M