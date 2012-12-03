COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,878.7400 28/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,862.7000 27/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,868.7100 26/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,108.3100 24/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,057.6700 23/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,950.5700 22/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,825.0000 21/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,908.7900 20/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,901.3400 19/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,026.7600 17/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,004.6000 16/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,091.2900 15/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,875.4000 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,910.4900 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,912.1000 09/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,822.7600 08/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,723.2800 07/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,690.4600 06/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,933.0400 05/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,008.1400 03/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,964.5200 02/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,074.7400 01/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,237.2000 31/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,981.4200 30/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,153.3300 29/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,196.5100 27/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,125.7400 26/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,084.9000 25/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,913.8400 24/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,913.8400 23/10 3,046.4000 02/11 2,848.6300 22/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,291.0000 20/10 3,046.4000 02/11 3,328.7300 19/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,316.5200 18/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,155.9400 17/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,152.7800 16/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,080.2900 15/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,992.2000 13/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,063.6800 12/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,125.8700 11/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,996.1700 10/10 3,003.4000 19/10 3,013.3200 09/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,963.4700 08/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,696.4600 06/10 3,003.4000 19/10 2,689.0000 05/10 3,019.2000 05/10 2,601.6400 04/10 3,019.2000 05/10 2,641.4300 03/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,235.8200 02/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,235.8200 01/10 3,019.2000 05/10 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)