COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,755.4800 26/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,913.4200 25/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,913.4200 24/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,078.5000 22/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,026.8700 21/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,970.4600 20/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,003.8100 19/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,910.3200 18/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,874.0300 17/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,048.2700 15/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,256.0400 14/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,779.4000 13/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,789.8100 12/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,696.2000 11/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,766.5200 10/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,004.6100 08/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,045.3800 07/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,765.7000 06/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,954.9700 05/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,956.1300 04/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,112.4100 03/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,913.0200 01/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,812.9200 30/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,755.0900 29/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,878.7400 28/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,862.7000 27/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,868.7100 26/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,108.3100 24/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,057.6700 23/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,950.5700 22/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,825.0000 21/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,908.7900 20/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,901.3400 19/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,026.7600 17/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,004.6000 16/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,091.2900 15/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,875.4000 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,910.4900 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,912.1000 09/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,822.7600 08/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,723.2800 07/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,690.4600 06/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,933.0400 05/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,008.1400 03/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,964.5200 02/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,074.7400 01/11 3,046.4000 02/11 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)