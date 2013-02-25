US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,861.9200 19/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,841.0000 18/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0900 16/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,873.1400 15/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,732.6200 14/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0700 13/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,816.2200 12/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,740.2900 11/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,856.6800 09/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,840.6500 08/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,895.9900 07/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,619.0300 06/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,697.7400 05/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,856.9700 04/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,257.0900 02/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,203.7400 01/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,984.0400 31/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,042.8100 30/01 2,946.5000 08/02 2,852.0900 29/01 2,946.5000 08/02 2,994.7700 28/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,118.1900 26/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,118.1900 25/01 2,921.1000 25/01 3,108.7800 24/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,883.6900 23/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,845.6300 22/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,894.2800 21/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,984.4300 19/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,990.1100 18/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,914.6500 17/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,932.2900 16/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,934.1900 15/01 2,921.1000 25/01 3,065.4600 14/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,989.8200 12/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,980.6200 11/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,909.9700 10/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,791.0500 09/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,781.7900 08/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,772.9600 07/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,769.8600 05/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,847.6200 04/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,961.0400 03/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,981.4000 02/01 2,905.9000 11/01 3,286.0800 01/01 2,905.9000 11/01 3,237.4400 31/12 2,905.9000 11/01 3,033.4500 29/12 2,905.9000 11/01 2,690.8000 27/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,755.4800 26/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,913.4200 25/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,913.4200 24/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,078.5000 22/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,026.8700 21/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,970.4600 20/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,003.8100 19/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,910.3200 18/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,874.0300 17/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,048.2700 15/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,256.0400 14/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,779.4000 13/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,789.8100 12/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,696.2000 11/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,766.5200 10/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,004.6100 08/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,045.3800 07/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,765.7000 06/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,954.9700 05/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,956.1300 04/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,112.4100 03/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,913.0200 01/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,812.9200 30/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,755.0900 29/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,878.7400 28/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,862.7000 27/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,868.7100 26/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,108.3100 24/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,057.6700 23/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,950.5700 22/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,825.0000 21/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,908.7900 20/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,901.3400 19/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,026.7600 17/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,004.6000 16/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,091.2900 15/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,875.4000 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,910.4900 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,912.1000 09/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,822.7600 08/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,723.2800 07/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,690.4600 06/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,933.0400 05/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,008.1400 03/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,964.5200 02/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,074.7400 01/11 3,046.4000 02/11 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.