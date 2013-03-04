COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,953.1600 27/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,911.5700 26/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,967.1800 25/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,942.3100 23/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,963.5900 22/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,595.8600 21/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,762.7600 20/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,861.9200 19/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,841.0000 18/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0900 16/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,873.1400 15/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,732.6200 14/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0700 13/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,816.2200 12/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,740.2900 11/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,856.6800 09/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,840.6500 08/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,895.9900 07/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,619.0300 06/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,697.7400 05/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,856.9700 04/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,257.0900 02/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,203.7400 01/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,984.0400 31/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,042.8100 30/01 2,946.5000 08/02 2,852.0900 29/01 2,946.5000 08/02 2,994.7700 28/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,118.1900 26/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,118.1900 25/01 2,921.1000 25/01 3,108.7800 24/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,883.6900 23/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,845.6300 22/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,894.2800 21/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,984.4300 19/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,990.1100 18/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,914.6500 17/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,932.2900 16/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,934.1900 15/01 2,921.1000 25/01 3,065.4600 14/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,989.8200 12/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,980.6200 11/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,909.9700 10/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,791.0500 09/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,781.7900 08/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,772.9600 07/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,769.8600 05/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,847.6200 04/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,961.0400 03/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,981.4000 02/01 2,905.9000 11/01 3,286.0800 01/01 2,905.9000 11/01 3,237.4400 31/12 2,905.9000 11/01 3,033.4500 29/12 2,905.9000 11/01 2,690.8000 27/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,755.4800 26/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,913.4200 25/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,913.4200 24/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,078.5000 22/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,026.8700 21/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,970.4600 20/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,003.8100 19/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,910.3200 18/12 2,903.7000 28/12 2,874.0300 17/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,048.2700 15/12 2,903.7000 28/12 3,256.0400 14/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,779.4000 13/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,789.8100 12/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,696.2000 11/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,766.5200 10/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,004.6100 08/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,045.3800 07/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,765.7000 06/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,954.9700 05/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,956.1300 04/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,112.4100 03/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,913.0200 01/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,812.9200 30/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,755.0900 29/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,878.7400 28/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,862.7000 27/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,868.7100 26/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,108.3100 24/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,057.6700 23/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,950.5700 22/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,825.0000 21/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,908.7900 20/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,901.3400 19/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,026.7600 17/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,004.6000 16/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,091.2900 15/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,875.4000 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,910.4900 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,912.1000 09/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,822.7600 08/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,723.2800 07/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,690.4600 06/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,933.0400 05/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,008.1400 03/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,964.5200 02/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,074.7400 01/11 3,046.4000 02/11 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)