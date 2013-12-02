Dec 2
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT
BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING
(billion rupees) (billion rupees)
3,267.1700 28/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,264.2200 27/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,152.1500 26/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,156.7200 25/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,198.6800 23/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,139.7500 22/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,115.0700 21/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,094.0300 20/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,093.3100 19/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,104.8900 18/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,238.7300 16/11 3,107.9000 29/11
3,142.3200 15/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,141.4600 14/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,040.8500 13/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,047.1100 12/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,057.3600 11/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,150.5400 09/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,169.6600 08/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,092.3600 07/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,039.6700 06/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,139.5500 05/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,380.7100 04/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,402.4600 02/11 3,061.1000 15/11
3,354.9500 01/11 3,082.3000 01/11
3,138.3800 31/10 3,082.3000 01/11
3,155.2100 30/10 3,082.3000 01/11
3,130.4700 29/10 3,082.3000 01/11
3,128.5800 28/10 3,082.3000 01/11
3,178.5500 26/10 3,082.3000 01/11
3,179.3900 25/10 3,082.3000 01/11
Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in)
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)