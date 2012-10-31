MUMBAI Indian banks' advances and deposits grew at a slower pace so far this fiscal year that started in April, compared with the similar period last year, as a sluggish economy dampened demand for credit.

As of October 19, credit grew 2.6 percent to 48,159.38 billion rupees since the start of April, compared with a growth of 4.9 percent in the year-ago period, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

Banks' deposit growth was 4.8 percent at 63,886.09 billion rupees, lower than 5.5 percent in the last fiscal year.

On Tuesday, the central bank cut its non-food credit and deposit growth projection for 2012/13 by 1 percentage point each to 16 percent and 15 percent respectively.

It also cut banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR), or the share of deposits they have to maintain with the central bank in cash, by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, to enhance liquidity in the banking sector.

The cut in CRR will inject around 175 billion rupees of primary liquidity into the banking system, but bankers said higher provisioning requirement for lenders will offset benefit of the CRR cut.

The RBI increased the provisioning for restructured standard accounts to 2.75 percent from 2 percent.

"It was a confidence building move and commitment to adequate liquidity. But there are so many issues with the economy. No new investment is happening. Credit growth will remain weak," said M. Narendra, chairman and managing director of Indian Overseas Bank.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)