MUMBAI Feb 29 Non-food bank credit grew by a slower 15.9 percent in January on a year-on-year basis, compared with 23 percent in the previous year, data from the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed.

Credit to agriculture increased by 6.3 percent during the month, compared with 21.5 percent a year-ago, while credit to industry grew by 20.2 percent against 26.5 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)