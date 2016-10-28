Indian banks' loans rose 8.9 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 14 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 2.12 trillion rupees ($31.68 billion) to 73.62 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 14. Non-food credit fell 2.18 trillion rupees to 72.70 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 66.10 billion rupees to 920.70 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 2.45 trillion rupees to 99.63 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 14.

Source text: (here)

($1 = 66.8200 rupees)