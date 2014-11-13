The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India's proposed final guidelines on starting payment banks - meant to serve smaller businesses and lower income households - are likely by the end of the month, central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

Rajan, during a speech in Mumbai, said the final proposal for establishing payment banks was with the finance ministry for feedback, and said he expected to call for applications for potential payments banks by the end of the month.

In July the central bank had issued draft guidelines on payment banks, which are meant to target the needs of under-banked segments such as small businesses, low income households, and farmers.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)