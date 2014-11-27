MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eased norms to fund low-cost housing by permitting banks to extend loans against long-term infrastructure bonds.
The RBI however barred lenders from providing loans against long-term infrastructure bonds issued by other banks.
"Further, such loans should be subject to a ceiling, say, 10 lakh rupees ($16,170) per borrower, and tenure of loan should be within the maturity period of the bonds," the central bank said in a circular.
In July, the RBI had allowed long-term bonds raised by banks for infrastructure lending to be exempted from mandatory reserve requirements.
