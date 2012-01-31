A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday that all private sector banks will be considered eligible to handle any federal or state government business at par with state-run banks as agents of the central bank.

The move will enhance the quality of customer service in government business through more competition, improve customer convenience and broad base revenue collection and payments mechanism of governments, the central bank said in a release.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the private sector banks eligible till now for handling government business.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)