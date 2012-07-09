MUMBAI, July 9 The Reserve Bank of India has
expressed concern over slow deposit growth in a meeting with
bankers, Alok Misra, chairman of the Indian Banks Association,
said on Monday.
Bankers met the RBI Deputy Governor, Subir Gokarn, ahead of
the monetary policy review on July 31 to give their views on
macroeconomic parameters.
Deposits at Indian banks grew 14.3 percent in the year to
June 15, compared with 18.3 percent in the same period a year
earlier. Lenders also discussed measures to boost liquidity
going forward.
RBI projects deposit growth at 16 percent for banks in
2012/13.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jijo Jacob)