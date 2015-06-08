MUMBAI, June 8 The Reserve Bank of India said
banks that decide to recast a company's debt under the so-called
"strategic debt restructuring" (SDR) scheme must hold 51 percent
or more of the equity after the debt-for-share conversion.
The measure was part of a set of guidelines announced by the
RBI on Monday on the SDR scheme, which provides a more flexible
process for lenders to recover bad loans.
Other measures announced on Monday includes allowing lenders
to convert debt to equity within 30 days of the review of the
company's account.
In addition, lenders who acquire shares of a listed company
under a restructuring will be exempted from making an open
offer, as per rules from capital markets regulator Securities
and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the RBI said.
These restructuring norms will also apply to all company
accounts before Monday, the RBI said.
