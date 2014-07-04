UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue the guidelines that will be used to grant on-tap and differentiated banking licences later this year, deputy governor R. Gandhi told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Friday.
Gandhi also said the assessment of the monsoon rains on the economy would not be carried out until later.
The monsoon strengthened at the start of the key planting month after recording the weakest first month of the June-September rainy season in five years, weather officials said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.