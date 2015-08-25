Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India will release the names of banks it deems "systemically important" within two-three days, Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said on Tuesday.
In July 2014 the RBI had said four to six domestic lenders would be labelled "systemically important", or the rough equivalent of too-big-to-fail in other countries.
The deputy governor was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.
Separately, Gandhi also said four foreign banks had applied for a licence to adopt a wholly-owned subsidiary model in India. He did not elaborate further.
NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.