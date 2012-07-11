MUMBAI, July 11 Indian banks' advances grew
marginally in the first quarter of the fiscal year as corporate
borrowing was low due to muted economic growth prospects,
triggering concerns that lenders could miss the central bank's
yearly projections.
Bankers said the pace of loan and deposit growth was also
slow in the June quarter because typically corporates prefer to
borrow in the second half of the fiscal year.
Banks' credit grew 1.2 percent in the first quarter of the
fiscal year that started in April, while deposits rose 1.9
percent, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed on
Wednesday.
Bankers are not confident of achieving RBI's loan and
deposit growth projections with the economy not showing signs of
a revival. The country's economic growth slumped to its lowest
level in nine years to 5.3 percent in January-March.
"It (RBI's projections) will be slightly stretched," said a
senior official at a state-run bank, adding that advances are
likely to grow at 15 to 16 percent, and deposits 14 to 15
percent.
The RBI projects credit growth at 17 percent in 2012/13 and
deposit growth at 16 percent.
"If the economy progresses well in the second quarter and in
the following quarters, the target set by the Reserve Bank of
India is achievable," Gauri Shankar, chief financial officer at
state-run Bank of India, said.
Banks' incremental credit-deposit ratio, which reflects
fresh demand for loans in proportion to deposits, stood at just
48 percent compared with 51 percent in the same period last year
and 84 percent in 2011/12.
Banks' outstanding credit was 47,608.47 billion rupees
($856.27 billion) as of June 29, while deposits at 62,291.73
billion rupees.
"There is not much of a demand. New projects are not coming
up, and disbursement is not happening. Also, some window
dressing happens at March-end," a senior official at another
state-run bank said.
In the absence of demand for credit, banks continued to park
their money in central and state government bonds. Investment in
government bonds and other approved securities rose 6.7 percent
to 18.6 trillion rupees in the three months to June.
India's industrial output likely accelerated at a modest
pace in May on an annual basis from barely any growth at all in
April, held back by deep contractions in capital goods, a sign
that the pace of overall economic growth remains weak, a Reuters
poll showed.
($1=55.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)