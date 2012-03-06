MUMBAI, March 6 Indian banks logged 1 percent credit growth in the first two months of the current quarter ending in March, while deposits slipped 0.2 percent, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Tuesday.

As of Feb. 24, banks' deposit stood at 58,154.67 billion rupees ($1.15 trillion), while advances amounted to 44,075.24 billion rupees.

Loan and deposit growth are expected to gather pace in March, as typically business improves towards the end of a quarter.

Credit grew 15.6 percent from a year earlier, while deposits were up 14.3 percent.

Banks' investment in government bonds grew 2.9 percent during the period to 17,418.56 billion rupees, as they preferred to park funds in federal debt due to the soft credit demand. On a year-on-year basis, investment in government bonds jumped 17.5 percent.

