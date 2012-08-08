MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian banks' advances shrunk
since the start of the current fiscal year as companies hold
back new investments in a slowing economy, and a weak monsoon
dampened demand for agriculture credit.
As of July 27, banks' credit declined about 6 percent since
April 6 to 47,029.7 billion rupees ($848.9 billion), data from
the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday. It fell 0.5
percent from two weeks ago.
Banks are not rolling over unsecured short-term corporate
loans that are used by companies to meet working capital needs
on concerns over asset quality, which is one of the reasons for
the decline in advances, a senior official with a state-run bank
said.
"Short-term corporate loans are getting repaid. Also, the
acreage under cultivation is less because of insufficient rains,
and crop loans are bound to come down when the acreage is less,"
said the official, who did not want to be named.
He said the monsoon season typically sees lower demand for
credit from companies, and it generally picks up after
September.
Deposits have increased 2.4 percent to 62,439.6 billion
rupees as of July 27 from April 6, the central bank data showed.
Deposits have grown 0.4 percent from two weeks ago.
India's factory output likely rose an annual 1.0 percent in
June, compared with 2.4 percent in May, according to a Reuters
poll.
The country's economic growth slumped to 5.3 percent in the
March quarter, its lowest level in nine years, marking a
dramatic slide in the fortunes of a country whose economy was
boasting nearly double-digit growth before the global recession.
The RBI kept its key repo rate steady at 8 percent despite
slowing growth and persistent demand from companies for an
interest rate cut on concerns over high inflation.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)