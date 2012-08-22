MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian banks fetched more
deposits than loans since the start of the financial year in
April as high deposit rates prompted individuals to park funds
with the lenders.
As of August 10, deposits with banks since March-end
increased 2.8 percent to 62.8 trillion rupees ($1.1 trillion),
while credit growth was muted at 0.4 percent to 47.2 trillion
rupees, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.
"Deposit rates being offered to the retail customers are
better than other instruments," said T.M. Bhasin, chairman and
managing director at state-run Indian Bank.
Bhasin said deposits also grew from the farm sector because
of the summer crop hitting the market.
In the fortnight to August 10, deposits rose 0.6 percent and
credit 0.4 percent.
Banks have been unwilling to reduce lending rates across
sectors despite a sharp cut in the policy repo rate by the
central bank in April due to high deposit rates. High loan rates
has kept loan demand low, analysts say.
Last week, finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram urged
state-owned banks to increase lending to boost the manufacturing
sector, which has been caught up in the economic slowdown.
"The focus in the meeting (with Chidambaram) was for banks
to augment credit delivery to sectors like the small and medium
enterprises. Getting into the busy season from September, most
banks will come up with innovative schemes, which will push
credit growth higher," Indian Bank's Bhasin said.
Traditionally, banks launch schemes with lower loan rates
for the housing and auto sectors to woo borrowers in the second
half of the fiscal year.
($1=55.6 rupees)
