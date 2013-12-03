MUMBAI Dec 3 India's central bank plans to
introduce increased capital requirements by 2016 for banks
regarded as too big to fail, and make them subject to greater
regulatory oversight.
With the economy growing at its slowest rate in a decade,
India's banking system is facing rising levels of stressed
loans, with $100 billion, or about 10 percent of the total,
categorised as bad or restructured.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a draft of the new
guidelines late on Monday, the same day as it issued proposals
for counter-cyclical buffers, which would require banks to build
reserves during periods of stability in order to weather more
difficult times.
Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal estimated the RBI could
class at least 15 domestic banks, including ICICI Bank Ltd
and Axis Bank Ltd, as domestic systemically
important banks (D-SIBs).
"Banks with size of more than 2 percent of GDP will be
selected in the sample of banks," Motilal Oswal said in an email
to clients.
Though not as big, five top foreign lenders could also be
subject to similar requirements due to their high level of
activity in the derivatives market, the brokerage said.
Banks classified as systemically important will be required
to hold additional capital in the range of 0.2 percent to 1
percent of their risk weighted assets, according to the central
bank proposals.
The higher capital requirement will begin from April 2016
and would be implemented in phases until 2019. The names of
banks classified as D-SIBs will be disclosed in August every
year, starting in 2015, RBI said.
"The banks designated as D-SIBs will be subjected to more
intense supervision in the form of higher frequency and higher
intensity of off- and on-site monitoring," RBI said.
The RBI has asked banks to send responses to its proposals
by Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rafael Nam and Simon Cameron-Moore)