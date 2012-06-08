MUMBAI, June 8 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off yield of 8.15 percent on the new 10-year paper.

The coupon was lower than 8.16 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2018 bonds was 100.10 rupees, yielding 8.2146 percent, the RBI said, lower than the forecast of 8.2364.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 104.48 rupees, yielding 8.4853 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.4832 percent.

For the 8.36 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.85 rupees, yielding 8.5420 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.5400 percent. ($1=55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)