MUMBAI, June 1 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 105.45 rupees, yielding 8.4332 percent on 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024.

The coupon was higher than forecast of 8.4142 percent in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds was 99.27 rupees, yielding 8.3186 percent, the RBI said, higher than the forecast of 8.2840.

For the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, the cut-off price was 96.52 rupees, yielding 8.6487 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6712 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 101.10 rupees, yielding 8.7253 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.7512 percent. ($1 = 56 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)