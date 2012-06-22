* The Reserve Bank of India says it received 236 bids for 176.12 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction. * Accepts 90 bids for 69.91 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 36.33 pct on 8 bids. * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 90 mln rupees. * For more details on the auction, see: