* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 132 bids for 89.55 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction. * Accepts 67 bids for 39.92 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 15.62 pct on 9 bids. * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 80 mln rupees. * For more details on the auction, see: