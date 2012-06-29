* The RBI says receives 135 bids for 90.44 bln rupees at new 5-year bond auction. * Accepts 65 bids for 39.89 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 53.84 pct on 8 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 112.5 mln rupees. * For more bond auction results, see: