* The RBI says receives 127 bids for 60.47 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction. * Accepts 20 bids for 19.95 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 48.5 pct on 4 bids. * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 49.6 mln rupees. * For more details on bond auction, see: (Editing by Anand Basu)