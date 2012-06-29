US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as oil slips; Thursday's events eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* The RBI says receives 127 bids for 60.47 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction. * Accepts 20 bids for 19.95 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 48.5 pct on 4 bids. * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 49.6 mln rupees. * For more details on bond auction, see: (Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)