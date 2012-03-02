US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
The Reserve Bank said it got offers of 178.41 bln rupees of bonds at the open market purchase auction. Weigted average price and yield for each bond as follows:
--Weighted average price for 9.15 pct 2024 bond 106.53 rupees, yield 8.3049 pct
--8.28 pct 2027 bond 98.04 rupees, yield 8.5091 pct
--8.28 pct 2032 bond 97.84 rupees, yield 8.5062 pct
For more details, see.
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: