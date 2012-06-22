MUMBAI, June 22 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 105.95 rupees, yielding 8.3672 percent on the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds.

The cut off was lower than the 8.3772 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds was 100.10 rupees, yielding 8.1705 percent, the RBI said, in line with the poll forecast.

For the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, the cut-off price was 98.48 rupees, yielding 8.4568 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.4615 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 102.13 rupees, yielding 8.6290 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6549 percent. ($1=57.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)