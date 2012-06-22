* RBI says receives 129 bids for 67.83 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 25 bids for 19.96 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Partial allotment of 58.91 pct on 1 bid at 2041 bond auction * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 44.4 mln rupees at 2041 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)