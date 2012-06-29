MUMBAI, June 29 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 8.07 percent on the new 5-year paper.

The cut off was higher than the 8.06 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.15 percent 2022 bonds was 99.85 rupees, yielding 8.1710 percent, the RBI said, higher than the poll forecast of 8.1502 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.75 rupees, yielding 8.5605 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5870 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.20 rupees, yielding 8.6069 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6303 percent. ($1=56.3 rupees)