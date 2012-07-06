MUMBAI, July 6 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 8.33 percent on the new 14-year paper.

The cut-off was lower than the 8.37 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds was 99.90 rupees, yielding 8.2075 percent, the RBI said, lower than the poll forecast of 8.2229 percent.

For the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.45 rupees, yielding 8.5489 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5706 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 101.91 rupees, yielding 8.6488 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6543 percent. ($1=55.4 rupees)