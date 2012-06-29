* Reserve bank of India says receives 208 bids for 134.68 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * Accepts 142 bids for 69.89 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 26.25 pct on 2 bids * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 107.5 mln rupees * For more bond auction results see, (Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)