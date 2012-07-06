MUMBAI, July 6 * Reserve Bank of India says receives 107 bids for 59.12 bln rupees at 2032 bond auction * Accepts 33 bids for 19.87 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 99.00 pct on 5 bids * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 127.94 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)