* Reserve Bank of India says receives 111 bids for 76.67 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 36 bids for 29.91 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 75.25 pct on 5 bids * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 95 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)