BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
* Reserve Bank of India says receives 111 bids for 76.67 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 36 bids for 29.91 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 75.25 pct on 5 bids * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 95 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday tightened rules for Indian companies raising rupee-denominated bonds, also known as masala bonds, in a move aimed at closer oversight of a nascent market and getting long-term investors.