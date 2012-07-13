MUMBAI, July 13 India sold 160 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.1035 percent or 100.30 rupees on the 10-year benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 paper, lower th a n 8.1295 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017 bonds was 100.25 rupees, yielding 8.0067 percent, the RBI said, lower t han the poll forecast of 8.0315 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 104.35 rupees, yielding 8.4965 percent, almost in line with t he poll forecast of 8.5017 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 97.36 rupees, yielding 8.5904 percent, higher t han the poll forecast of 8.5788 percent.

For the poll results see: ($1=55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by ANupama Dwivedi)