* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 117 bids for 62.74 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 28 bids for 19.95 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 5.01 pct on 3 bids * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 45.52 mln rupees * For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)