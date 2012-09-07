US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* India cbank says receives 234 bids for 180.5 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * Accepts 164 bids for 69.83 bln rupees at 2022 bond auction * Partial allotment of 2.90 pct on 10 bids at 2022 bond auction * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 170 mln rupees at 2022 bond auction * For more details on the auction, see
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei