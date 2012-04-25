MUMBAI, April 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it has set a minimum underwriting commitment of 960 million rupees ($18.25 million) for the 8.24 percent 2018 bond, to be auctioned on Friday.

It has set a commitment of 1.67 billion rupees for the 8.79 percent 2021 bond, 480 million rupees for the 8.28 percent 2027 bond and 720 million rupees for the 8.33 percent 2036 bond - also to be auctioned on April 27.

($1=52.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)