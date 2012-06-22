* WHAT: Indian federal bond buys via open market * WHEN: On Friday, bidding ends 12:00 p.m. (0630 GMT * Results due after 14:30 (0900 GMT * Cut-off price for 2021 bond forecast at 103.00 rupees * Cut-off price for 2018 bond forecast at 100.20 rupees * Cut-off price for 2030 bond forecast at 104.21 rupees * Cut-off price for 2032 bond forecast at 97.70 rupees MUMBAI, June 22 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to buy the 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 103 rupees, or a yield of 8.3200 percent, via an open market operation, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed. The 8.24 percent bonds maturing in 2018 may be purchased at 100.20 rupees, yielding 8.1920 percent, while the 8.97 percent, 2030 bonds may fetch 104.21 rupees or a yield of 8.5125 percent, the poll showed. The 8.28 percent, 2032 bonds are likely to fetch 97.70 rupees or a yield of 8.5214 percent. Government securities to be bought by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the programme are 8.79 percent 2021 bonds; the 8.24 percent 2018; the 8.97 percent 2030; and the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. Traders broadly expect about 100 billion rupees ($1.75 billion) of bonds to be bought at the auction, out of the announced 120 billion rupees by the RBI. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 103.00 rupees (8.3200 percent) Average forecast : 103.01 rupees (8.3190 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.15 rupees (8.2971 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.85 rupees (8.3429 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 22, 2018 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 100.20 rupees (8.1920 percent) Average forecast : 100.22 rupees (8.1884 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.30 rupees (8.1701 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.15 rupees (8.2030 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 05, 2030 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 104.21 rupees (8.5125 percent) Average forecast : 104.20 rupees (8.5135 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.30 rupees (8.5031 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.10 rupees (8.5241 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 97.70 rupees (8.5214 percent) Average forecast : 97.69 rupees (8.5223 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.75 rupees (8.5160 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.60 rupees (8.5322 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=57 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul, and Madhura Karnik; editing by Rafael Nam)