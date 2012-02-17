The RBI receives 99 bids for 69.67 billion rupees at 2018 bond auction. --Accepts 40 bids for 29.77 bln rupees --Partial allotment of 5.22 pct on 4 bids --Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 229.5 mln rupees For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)