US STOCKS-Tech selloff pulls Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)
The RBI receives 99 bids for 69.67 billion rupees at 2018 bond auction. --Accepts 40 bids for 29.77 bln rupees --Partial allotment of 5.22 pct on 4 bids --Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 229.5 mln rupees For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.