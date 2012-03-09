* RBI says receives 229 bids for 111.69 billion rupees at 2021 bond auction * Accepts 142 bids for 59.93 billion rupees * Partial allotment of 79 percent on 2 bids * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 69.7 million rupees * For more details, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)