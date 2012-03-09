US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) receives 104 bids for 80.54 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction. * Accepts 26 bids for 29.94 billion rupees. * Partial allotment of 90.44 percent on 2 bids. * Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 60.97 million rupees. For more details on auction please see: (Reporting by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.