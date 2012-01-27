BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
MUMBAI, Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India said it received 118 bids for 61.02 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction -- Accepts 92 bids for 32.16 bln rupees. -- No partial allotment at 2020 bond auction. -- Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 92.5 mln rupees. For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)