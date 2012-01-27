MUMBAI, Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India said it received 118 bids for 61.02 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction -- Accepts 92 bids for 32.16 bln rupees. -- No partial allotment at 2020 bond auction. -- Accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 92.5 mln rupees. For more details on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul)