The Reserve Bank of India said it received 205 bids for 130.20 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction. --Accepts 110 bids for 59.94 bln rupees. --Partial allotment of 91.99 pct on 5 bids. --Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 57.8 mln rupees. For details on the auction, see:.