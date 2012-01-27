Jan 27 The RBI said it received 136 bids for 64.03 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction. -- Accepts 83 bids for 29.91 bln rupees. -- Partial allotment of 47.62 pct on 2 bids. -- Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 91.5 mln rupees. For more details on the auction, see: (Reporting By Neha Arora)